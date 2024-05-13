VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VAT Group Price Performance

Shares of VAT Group stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,914. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19.

Get VAT Group alerts:

VAT Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.