Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Decreases By 60.0%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vodacom Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Vodacom Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Vodacom Group has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $7.15.
