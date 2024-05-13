Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,205.53

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $13.52 million and $76,205.53 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.0747 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.07562173 USD and is up 4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $47,092.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

