Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Down 33.0% in April

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vivendi Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.73. 15,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42.

Vivendi Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2701 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

