UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 38.2% in April

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,519,300 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the April 15th total of 1,099,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 241.2 days.

UniCredit Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNCFF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.92. 521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UniCredit has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $39.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.