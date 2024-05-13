Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Update

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF remained flat at $54.24 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $175.60.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Green Generation, Flexible Generation, and Greener Commodities. The Green Generation segment operates emission-free electricity generation facilities, including hydroelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar power plants.

