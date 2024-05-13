Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Update

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Uniper Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF remained flat at $54.24 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $175.60.
Uniper Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Uniper
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.