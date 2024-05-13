Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NYSE:HRTG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.95. 300,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $274.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.92. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.05 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas George Pappas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas George Pappas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $621,350 and sold 8,300 shares valued at $71,408. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

