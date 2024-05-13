MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.71

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 7428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57.

About MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

