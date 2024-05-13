iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.65

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.65 and last traded at $91.54, with a volume of 3780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.96.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $978.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average of $80.38.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

