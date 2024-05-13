Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.89

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.89 and last traded at $45.89, with a volume of 4697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $766.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 577.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

