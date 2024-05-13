Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.17

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.01, with a volume of 82598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$361.23 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.1371267 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$26,617.11. In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$313,375.65. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

