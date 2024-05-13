First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.38

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.38 and last traded at $42.33, with a volume of 47882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

