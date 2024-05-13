Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.53

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.49, with a volume of 8140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 917.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 57,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

