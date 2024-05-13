Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Envestnet from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Envestnet stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.75. The stock had a trading volume of 486,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,050. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. Envestnet has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,968,274.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $39,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,098,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,166,000 after buying an additional 83,081 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 20,229.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,027,000 after buying an additional 1,816,020 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 33.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,603,000 after buying an additional 438,994 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,651,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,762,000 after buying an additional 207,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,203,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,586,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

