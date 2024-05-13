China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

NYSE CYD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. 15,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Yuchai International stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Stories

