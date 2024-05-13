51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of COE stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.94. 3,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%. The business had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

