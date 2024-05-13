Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Rayonier from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of RYN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. 423,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,148. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. Rayonier has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 101.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Rayonier during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Rayonier by 488.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Rayonier by 84.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 371.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

