B. Riley Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.50.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GAIN
Gladstone Investment Trading Up 0.4 %
Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $13,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 13.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 85,791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,040,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Investment
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.