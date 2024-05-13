B. Riley Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.50.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.27. 98,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,327. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $13,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 13.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 85,791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,040,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

