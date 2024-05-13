YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YETI. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.53. 1,831,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,990. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.26. YETI has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in YETI by 1,372.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in YETI in the first quarter worth about $1,780,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in YETI by 83.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 41,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,690,000 after buying an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in YETI by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

