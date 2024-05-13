Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $56.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Get Roblox alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Roblox Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RBLX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.96. 12,332,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,292,497. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $510,638.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $510,638.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,178,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,374 shares of company stock valued at $11,991,338 over the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 306.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.