Morgan Stanley Raises Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $43.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INSM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.38.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,709. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 325.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 927,040 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $27,891,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Insmed by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,094,000 after purchasing an additional 865,108 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

