Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.52. 1,257,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,114. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 32.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Lincoln National by 3.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

