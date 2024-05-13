Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 5,520 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 471,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 43,879 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 466,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 907,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,459. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

