Private Portfolio Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.33. 439,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,921. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.97. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.33.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.