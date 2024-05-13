Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 2,012 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 66.2% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

NYSE BA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.44. 3,080,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,371,432. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a PE ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

