Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 550 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,344,000 after buying an additional 634,883 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Shopify by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,750,000 after purchasing an additional 377,901 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,334,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,640,000 after purchasing an additional 309,540 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.78. 12,137,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,198,591. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

