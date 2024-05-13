Private Portfolio Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 182,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 40,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,448,000 after purchasing an additional 109,156 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,112 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,321. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.87. 5,717,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,793,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.84.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

