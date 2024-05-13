Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 31.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $5.47 on Monday, hitting $340.96. 4,044,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,162. The stock has a market cap of $337.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.26 and its 200 day moving average is $344.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $323.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.19.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

