Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,560,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,438,000 after buying an additional 125,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $757.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,157. The company has a market cap of $720.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $761.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $678.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $419.80 and a 1 year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

