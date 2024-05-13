Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Purchased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,543 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Grocery Outlet worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,394,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,091,000 after buying an additional 920,032 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,026,000 after buying an additional 446,198 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,102,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after buying an additional 417,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,115,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 506,588 shares of company stock valued at $13,367,577. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,328. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.13. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

