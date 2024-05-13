Head to Head Comparison: Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) and Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Aris Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 12.24% 1.52% 1.14% Aris Mining 2.09% 8.73% 4.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Aris Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $106.58 million 15.73 $41.72 million $0.08 70.38 Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.50 $11.42 million $0.02 220.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sandstorm Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aris Mining. Sandstorm Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

52.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sandstorm Gold and Aris Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.38%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Aris Mining.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Aris Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine. The company has a portfolio of 243 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

