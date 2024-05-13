Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.46.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of SQSP stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.25. 12,454,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -865.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $43.36.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $2,139,930.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,848,920.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,380 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $2,139,930.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,848,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,306 shares of company stock valued at $11,010,784. 44.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 195.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 12.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

