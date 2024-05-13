Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,535 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,673,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after buying an additional 341,019 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,352,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,431,000. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,023,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $24,341,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 208,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.