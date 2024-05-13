Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,066. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

