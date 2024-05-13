Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $7.38 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,246 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.52. 2,133,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,305. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

