AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW) Short Interest Up 83.3% in April

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AdTheorent Stock Performance
AdTheorent stock remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,311. AdTheorent has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.
About AdTheorent
