AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW) Short Interest Up 83.3% in April

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AdTheorent Stock Performance

AdTheorent stock remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,311. AdTheorent has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

