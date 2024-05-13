Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.60. The company had a trading volume of 90,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,932. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.40. Nova has a 12 month low of $90.59 and a 12 month high of $198.71.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. Nova had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nova will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nova by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Nova in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Nova in the third quarter valued at $551,000. Paradiem LLC increased its position in Nova by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nova in the 3rd quarter worth $1,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

