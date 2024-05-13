Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Short Interest Update

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:ABLLL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35.
Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.