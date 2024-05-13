Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the April 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACGLO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,826. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Arch Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

