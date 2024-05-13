Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 212,300 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Aditxt Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADTX traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,916. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. Aditxt has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

Institutional Trading of Aditxt

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.67% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

