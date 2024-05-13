iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EEM traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,445,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,763,814. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

