Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 0.8% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,259. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.54.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

