StockNews.com Upgrades Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Plumas Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PLBC stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $206.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.14). Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 32.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

