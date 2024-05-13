Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $34.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 8.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $343.93. The company had a trading volume of 629,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,690. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $252.83 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.94.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

