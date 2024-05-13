Private Portfolio Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $336.86. 920,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $247.55 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

