Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,779 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises 2.7% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Bio-Techne worth $20,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.20. 1,060,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.10. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

