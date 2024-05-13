Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $19.49 Million Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,078 shares during the period. WNS makes up about 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $19,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WNS by 36.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,011,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,254,000 after buying an additional 387,378 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of WNS by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after buying an additional 342,922 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in WNS by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after buying an additional 274,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the third quarter valued at $15,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.65. 278,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,291. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.92 million. Analysts expect that WNS will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

