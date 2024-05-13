Summit Creek Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,151 shares during the quarter. ExlService comprises about 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of ExlService worth $18,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 1,301.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 79,606 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in ExlService by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,725,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,922,000 after purchasing an additional 606,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in ExlService by 398.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 386,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 308,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after buying an additional 13,487,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 422.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 46,717 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,280.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,280.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,019 shares of company stock worth $1,409,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

