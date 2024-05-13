Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $16.89 Million Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,723 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity accounts for approximately 2.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of HealthEquity worth $16,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,975 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.39. The company had a trading volume of 236,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,729. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.84. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 120.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

