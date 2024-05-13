Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 137,279 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,279 shares during the period. Repay makes up 2.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $15,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,492,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Repay by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 93,843 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Repay by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 53,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $49,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 116,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Repay Stock Performance

RPAY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.26. 400,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,466. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $75.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.